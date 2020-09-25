Gasperini: Atalanta cannot aim for the Scudetto

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has said that La Dea should not aim for their first Serie A title in their history and that his team should not set the bar too high despite their achievements in recent years.

The Orobici will open their 2020/21 Serie A campaign against Torino on Saturday afternoon and the 62-year-old wants his team to be aware of rival sides that might challenge them for spots in Europe.

“We cannot start with the goal of the Scudetto, otherwise we will go astray,” Gasperini said in his press conference. “We have to start the season and set goals.

“There are teams behind us like Milan and Napoli, but also Fiorentina and Sassuolo who played well in the final stages of the season and they are well-established teams.

“The level has risen and it could be a much more balanced championship.”

Atalanta reached the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 Champions League and they have also qualified for the 2020/21 edition.