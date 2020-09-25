Gasperini: Juventus chose Pirlo because they know him well

Gian Piero Gasperini believes that Juventus opted to appoint Andrea Pirlo as coach this summer due to familiarity.

Pirlo had played for the Old Lady between 2011 and 2015 before leaving for New York City and now occupies the bench at the Allianz Stadium in what is his first coaching job.

“Pirlo was a great player,” Gasperini said on Friday ahead of Atalanta’s game with Torino.

“But coaching is another job. He’s been chosen because he has some important characteristics.

“They preferred to rely on a person that they already know very well.”