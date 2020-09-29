Genoa-Torino likely to be postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

Genoa’s match with Torino is expected to be postponed after the Grifone registered 14 positive tests for coronavirus over the past three days.

The Grifone’s match with Napoli was delayed on Sunday after Mattia Perin tested positive, with Lasse Schone joining him prior to kickoff.

Genoa went on to lose the match 6-0, however the latest round of swaps revealed the virus had spread to the matchday group.

The club revealed on Monday that 14 members have tested positive in total between team members and staff.

As a result Genoa’s match with Torino on Saturday is expected to be postponed, however there is concern regarding the health of Napoli players as they are set to play Juventus on Sunday.

Lega Serie A is expected to hold a meeting in the coming days to discuss how to move forward as the current FIGC protocol doesn’t state that a match should be postponed should a minimum number of players from one club be infected.

In the meantime Genoa’s training ground underwent a thorough cleaning on Tuesday, while another round of swab tests will be carried out on Wednesday to see if any of the 14 positive tests were a false-positive.