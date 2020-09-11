Godin close to leaving Inter for Cagliari

Diego Godin looks set to depart from Inter after just one season and he could leave northern Italy for Sardinia to join Cagliari.

The Uruguayan international had left Spanish club Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 after nine seasons but he has not been able to fit into the system of Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Godin has a two-year contract with Inter but the Italian giants would be happy to get the 34-year-old off their books.

They have an amicable business relationship with Cagliari, sending Radja Nainggolan on loan during the 2019/20 season and the Isolani president Tommaso Giulini was a former Biscione board member.

It might be a welcome move for his wife Sofia, who was born in Cagliari when her father Jose Oscar Herrera had played for the Sardinian side in the 1990s.

Godin featured in 36 competitive matches for Inter throughout the 2019/20 campaign and also scored twice.