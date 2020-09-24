Godin leaves Inter and officially joins Cagliari

Diego Godin is no longer an Inter player after Cagliari officially announced his arrival after signing a three year-contract with the club.

The 34-year-old mutually terminated his contract with the Nerazzurri after just one season, having joined from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.

However after being told he was no longer needed at the club, Godin has opted to remain in Italy and joined Cagliari.

“Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing of Diego Godin from Inter,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Uruguayan defender has signed an agreement that ties him to the Rossoblu until June 30, 2023.”

Last season Godin netted two goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.