Gomez leads Atalanta to memorable win over lacklustre Lazio

Another inspired performance by Atalanta captain Papu Gomez helped his side to a superb 4-1 thrashing of Lazio in Rome on Wednesday, as the hosts failed to repeat the comeback heroics of last season.

Robin Gosens knocked in the opener after just 10 minutes from close range, before his wing-back partner Hans Hateboer thumped in an unstoppable second later in the first half.

Gomez pounced on a slack defensive header by Patric to drill in a third before the break, but the memory of Lazio’s spectacular comeback to draw from the same deficit last season ensured that the contest was not over yet.

The Biancocelesti pushed forward after the break and Felipe Caicedo latched onto a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic cross, rounded the keeper and slotted in to pull one back.

Lazio were inches away from further cutting the gap just a minute later, when Ciro Immobile went one-on-one with Marco Sportiello, dribbled around the goalkeeper and shot into the side-netting.

But Gomez took the wind out of the hosts’ sails with a superb strike on the 61st minute, drilling a finish past Thomas Strakosha from a tight angle.