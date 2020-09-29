Hauge: I am ready to play for AC Milan

Norwegian starlet Jens Hauge is close to a transfer to AC Milan and the Bodo/Glimt winger is confident that he can fit in at the Rossoneri.

The 20-year-old featured in his team’s 3-2 defeat to the Diavolo in the third round of Europa League, scoring a goal and providing an assist for Kasper Junker, and he effectively confirmed that he would be leaving Norway for a club abroad.

“It is clear that they are an incredibly great club,” Hauge told TV 2 Sporten.

“Things have become a reality in the last few days and I think it is feasible to play for Milan. It will be exciting to see what the next few days will bring and I hope everything will be fine.

“It is a step that I felt I was ready to take. I just have to thank Bodo/Glimt for the collaboration we have had in the last few days.”