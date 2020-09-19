Hellas Verona v Roma: Official line-ups

Hellas Verona welcome Roma to the Stadio Bentegodi as the pair begin their 2020/21 Serie A campaigns.

Roma are unbeaten in their last 17 Serie A matches against Verona, and have netted in each of their last 22 Serie A matches against the Mastini.

Verona are unbeaten in six of their last seven Round 1 games, while Roma are unbeaten in eight.

Verona: Silvestri; Cetin, Gunter, Empereur; Faraoni,Tameze, Veloso, Dimarco; Danzi; Tupta, Di Carmine

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Pellegrini; Mkhitaryan