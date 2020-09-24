Ibrahimovic test positive for COVID-19

AC Milan have announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Swede becomes the second Rossoneri player to test positive this week after Leo Duarte.

It’s believed Ibrahimovic’s positive test came after a second round of swabs.

“AC Milan announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the swab performed for today’s match, Milan-Bodø/Glimt,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“We have informed the competent health authorities and the player was promptly placed in home quarantine.

“All the other swabs carried out on the team group were negative.”

The news hasn’t dampened Ibrahimovic’s spirits however, as he was his usual brash self while delivering the news on Twitter.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today,” he wrote.

“No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea