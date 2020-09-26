Immobile picks up where he left off to lead Lazio to victory at Cagliari

It was a case of new Serie A season but same old Ciro Immobile as the prolific striker netted to help Lazio see off Cagliari 2-0 on a blustery evening in Sardinia.

The Biancocelesti’s illuminous green strip was arguably the brightest thing on display on an evening in which Eusebio Di Francesco was handed his first Serie A defeat as Cagliari coach thanks to strikes from Manuel Lazzari and Immobile.

Lazio got off to a flying start with Lazzari’s fourth minute tap-in after Adam Marusic breezed past Paolo Farago all too easily as both wing-backs combined impressively, albeit aided by some very poor defending from the hosts.

The Rossoblu had their first real chances of the game after 25 minutes when Marko Rog’s effort was palmed away by Thomas Stakosha before Joao Pedro’s follow-up was blocked and the half finished with the away side one to the good.

The second half started with the home side looking to improve on their first period showing and a Joao Pedro strike from distance brought a save from Strakosha.

Sebastian Walukiewicz was inches away from levelling but he didn’t quite believe his own luck when he was picked out at the back post after a deep cross, resulting in the ball hitting the Polish defender and dropping just wide of the upright.

However, Immobile got his first of the season after another great bit of work from Marusic down the left, breezing past a couple of Cagliari players before squaring for the Aquile’s main man to side-foot home emphatically.