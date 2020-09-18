Inter bring Pinamonti back from Genoa

Inter have officially signed striker Andrea Pinamonti from Genoa on a permanent basis.

The Italy Under-21 striker joined the Grifone from the Nerazzurri last summer on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €19.5 million that was exercised a few weeks ago.

However Inter retained a buyback option worth €20m that has been exercised by the Milan giants.

“FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to announce the signing of Andrea Pinamonti from Genoa C.F.C on a permanent basis,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The 21-year-old striker previously played five times for Inter’s First Team after making his Nerazzurri debut at the age of 17 during the 2016/17 season.

“After joining Inter’s youth ranks in 2013, he was a key part of the Primavera’s league triumphs in 2016/17 and 2017/18, in addition to the team’s winning Viareggio Cup (2018) and Coppa Italia (2018) runs.

“During the 2018/19 campaign, he played for Frosinone in Serie A (27 appearances, five goals), while last season he took to the pitch for Genoa, where he scored five goals in 32 matches in Serie A and found the net twice in two games in the Coppa Italia.”

Sky Sport Italia reports Pinamonti has signed a new contract worth €2m that runs until 2024.