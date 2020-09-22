Inter complete Vidal signing from Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has completed his move to Inter from Barcelona, as the midfielder makes his return to Serie A.

The former Juventus star had fallen out of favour at the Blaugrana and with Barcelona keen to offload him, has reunited with former Bianconeri coach Antonio Conte at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter took to their official website on Tuesday to confirm the deal after Vidal passed a medical on Monday evening, whilst Barcelona announced on their own website that the 33-year-old was sold for €1 million.

It marks Vidal’s return to Italian football for the first time since leaving Juventus for Bayern Munich in 2015, before moving to Barcelona three years later.

With a phenomenal record of five Serie A titles, three Bundesliga triumphs and a La Liga crown since 2011, Vidal brings a wealth of experience to the Nerazzurri and could be in line to make his debut against Fiorentina on Sunday.

At international level, the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has been capped 115 times by Chile and helped his country to back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.