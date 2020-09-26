Inter Player Ratings: D’Ambrosio flies in to save the day

It certainly wasn’t pretty or convincing, but in the end Inter managed to get their Serie A season off on the right foot via a 4-3 victory over Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri looked set for a disappointing defeat as Franck Ribery rolled back the clock en route to earning a standing ovation once he was called off in the 83rd minute.

However Antonio Conte brought several quality players on from the bench to overturn the result, with Danilo D’Ambrosio making up for his poor defensive outing by heading home the late winner.