Inter Player Ratings: Hakimi shines on first Inter start

Inter won 5-2 against Benevento in the rescheduled opening round of Serie A fixtures and where Achraf Hakimi capped his first start with a goal and an assist.

The Nerazzurri went ahead when Romelu Lukaku finished off a flowing attack with great play on the wing from Hakimi who set up the Belgian. Hakimi would get his reward for his fantastic performance when he gambled with a darting run into the box and he scored into an empty net.

Lukaku grabbed his second of the game with Roberto Gagliardini and Lautaro Martinez grabbing the other goals for Inter. Both of Benevento’s goals came from Gianluca Caprari.

Hakimi is a new signing at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with the 21-year-old Moroccan sealing a summer move from Real Madrid for a reported €40 million.