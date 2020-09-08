Inter swoop for Roma full-back

Inter have confirmed the signing of Serbia left-back Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rivals Roma.

The Nerazzurri had been in negotiations for the former Lazio defender for the past week and were able to announce their new signing on Tuesday on the club’s official Twitter account.

Roma, meanwhile, offered further details of the transfer on their own website, announcing that the 34-year-old had made the move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for an initial €1.5 million.

This figure will rise by a further €500,000 should certain performance-related targets be met, as Kolarov becomes Inter’s second addition at full-back following the arrival of Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid.

Despite previously enjoying success at bitter rivals Lazio, Kolarov joined Roma in a €5m deal from Premier League club Manchester City in 2017 and went on to make 100 appearances for the Lupi.

The left-back found the net 17 times for the capital club and proved adept at free-kicks in particular.

Kolarov made his international debut for Serbia in 2008 and has won 92 caps for his country, captaining them at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.