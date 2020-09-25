Inter to sell midfielders to fund Kante purchase

Inter are still assessing ways of acquiring Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante from Chelsea and one of the solutions could be selling either Marcelo Brozovic or Christian Eriksen.

Nerazzurri tactician Antonio Conte coached the 29-year-old France international when he was at the Blues and he is eager for the diminutive midfielder to become a part of the Biscione’s plans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will need to pay Chelsea at least €50 million for Kante and the funds received from a potential Milan Skriniar transfer from the Nerazzurri to Tottenham might not be enough.

If the Biscione are able to sell Brozovic or Eriksen, as well as the Slovakian international, then they should able to have enough money to buy the Chelsea defensive midfielder.

Brozovic has been with Inter since January 2015 but he was close to a transfer to Sevilla in the winter transfer window of 2018 while Eriksen only arrived at the Milanese giants in January this year.