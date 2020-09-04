Inter to slap €50 million price tag on Eriksen

Christian Eriksen could be leaving Inter after less than a year at the Italian giants if the club are offered at least €50 million for his services.

The 28-year-old arrived from English side Tottenham Hotspur in January for €20 million and signed a contract until June 2024 but he has not been able to adapt to the tactics of Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte.

Tuttosport reports that Inter would be happy to cut their losses with Eriksen but they still want to make a substantial profit on his sale, hence why they do not want to let him go for any less than €50m.

Conte has publicly criticised the work ethic and performances of the Danish international on a number of occasions. Once he did it despite the attacking midfielder scoring in a Europa League match against Ludogorets from Bulgaria and another time was after the Dane was given just six minutes to play in a Serie A victory against Torino.

Eriksen has played 26 competitive matches for the Nerazzurri in the second half of the 2019/20 season, scoring four times and providing three assists.