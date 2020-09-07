Inter turn back the clock with new third kit

Inter have unveiled their third kit for the new season, with the Nerazzurri bringing back the shirt they wore during their UEFA Cup victory in 1997/98.

“FC Internazionale Milano and Nike have unveiled the Nerazzurri’s new third kit for the 2020/21 season,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

? | THIRD KIT Black and dark grey horizontal stripes, here's the third jersey for 20/21! Discover more ? https://t.co/dlPcVt06a1@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/qJeZn5hhw3 — Inter (@Inter_en) September 7, 2020

“The kit, which features black and dark grey horizontal stripes and will be worn for the club’s European campaign, celebrates the iconic jersey culture of the 1990s.

“With crisp black and dark grey stripes, the jersey also includes a central crest and tasteful yellow trim. The words ‘Inter Milano’ are incorporated at the back of the neck, while black shorts and socks complete the kit.

“The new third strip is part of Nike’s wider collection of kits inspired by their legendary Air Max archives and draws also inspiration from one of the most iconic Air Max styles – the Air Max 97 ‘Silver Bullet’.

“The Air Max theme continues with the release of an Inter-inspired Air Max 270 React model.”