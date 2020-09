Inter start their 2020/21 Serie A campaign by welcoming Fiorentina to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night.

The Nerazzurri were out of action last weekend, due to an extended break following their Europa League exploits in the 2019/20 season.

Fiorentina though, visit Milan on the back of a 1-0 win on the opening day against Torino.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Bastoni, Kolarov; Young, Barella, Brozovic, Perisic; Eriksen; Lautaro, Lukaku

Fiorentina: