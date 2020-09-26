Inter v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter begin their Serie A season with a home clash against Fiorentina, who started with a win last weekend, in Milan on Saturday night (20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Bastoni, Kolarov; Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini, Perisic; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro.

Suspended: De Vrij.

Unavailable: Vecino.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Duncan, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Kouamé, Ribery.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches against Fiorentina (W2 D4) – their last defeat against the Viola was back in April 2017 (5-4 at the Artemio Franchi).

– Last season, Inter only failed to beat Fiorentina (D2), Juventus and Roma in Serie A.

– Fiorentina could keep two clean sheets in a row on the road against Inter in Serie A for the first time since 1941 (0-0 in the most recent match at the Giuseppe Meazza).

– Antonio Conte could become Inter’s first manager to win their opening game in consecutive Serie A seasons since Roberto Mancini (2005/06 and 2006/07).

– Fiorentina last won four Serie A matches in a row back in April 2018 – currently on a streak of three consecutive wins.

– Inter scored 113 goals in all competitions in 2019/20 – their highest scoring campaign in all competitions since Serie A began in 1929/30.

– Inter netted the most headed goals (26) last season across the top five European league clubs in all competitions.

– Inter’s Romelu Lukaku has scored three goals in his last three matchday one fixtures in Serie A and the Premier League – the Belgian netted 35% of his total goals at home in the league last season (8/23).

– No other player has scored more goals than Arturo Vidal under Antonio Conte in the top five European Leagues: 28 goals, alongside Eden Hazard.

– Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura scored four goals against Inter in Serie A – including a brace in Milan with Atalanta in March 2014 – only against Napoli (five) he netted more in the Italian top flight.