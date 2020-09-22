Inter winger closing in on Sampdoria move

Antonio Candreva is closing in on a move to Sampdoria with reports indicating Inter are asking for a €3 million transfer fee.

The 33-year-old is no longer in coach Antonio Conte’s plans after the signing of Achraf Hakimi, and the Nerazzurri have made it clear he must find a new club.

Sky Sport Italia reports Candreva may very well have found a new home with word that Sampdoria are in advanced talks for the Italian.

The Nerazzurri are looking to receive €3m for his services, while the winger himself would earn €1.5m for the next three seasons.

Inter would quickly flip those funds however as La Gazzetta dello Sport states that once Candreva’s sale is complete, they would then sign Matteo Darmian from Parma for €3m.

Last season Candreva netted seven times in 40 appearances in all competitions for Inter.