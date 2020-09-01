Inter wrap up deal for Kolarov

Aleksandar Kolarov is set to leave Roma for Inter after the Serbian agreed contract terms with the Nerazzurri.

The Giallorossi and the Milan giants had already agreed on a transfer fee of €1.5 million for the 34-year-old, meaning personal terms were all that stood in the way of a deal being completed.

That looks to have been wrapped up as well as Sky Sport Italia reports Kolarov has accepted a one-year contract with an option for a second that would be triggered should he feature in a set number of matches.

It’s believed the Serbian will earn around €3m a season plus bonuses.

Kolarov’s signing fills the void left by Cristiano Biraghi, who returned to Fiorentina after his loan deal with the Nerazzurri expired.

It’s also believed coach Antonio Conte could deploy the 34-year-old in his three-man defence as a backup for the up and coming Alessandro Bastoni.