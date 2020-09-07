Italy and Roma concerned as Zaniolo suffers potential serious injury

Italy doctor Andrea Ferretti confirmed Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a potential serious knee injury during the Azzurri’s 1-0 victory over Netherlands on Monday.

The Roma man limped off in the closing stages of the first half after what looked like an innocent clash with a Dutch opponent.

Zaniolo only returned from a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament back in July, but there are fears he may have suffered the same injury to his other knee.

“It’s a significant sprain of the knee,” Ferretti told RAI Sport.

“It’s tough to compare the stability with the other knee because it has already undergone a surgery. It’s a significant sprain.

“He is coming back from a long rehabilitation process for the other knee, so he is obviously worried, as are we.”