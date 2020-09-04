Jony: The coach is trying me in a new position

Lazio midfielder Jony Rodriguez insists that the new role given to him by coach Simone Inzaghi doesn’t phase him and he is happy as long as he is helping the team achieve their goals.

Jony, who joined the Biancocelesti from Malaga in July 2019, made 24 Serie A appearances in 2019/20 but failed to register a goal in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The training went well, the coach is trying me in a new position and I want to interpret him at his best,” Jony said an interview with the Lazio Style Channel.

“For me the role does not matter, the important thing is to play and give a hand to the team, in this moment the collective aspect is the most important.”

“Auronzo di Cadore is a perfect place to prepare for the season, in tomorrow’s friendly we will have to give our all to win and to express ourselves in the best possible way.”

The 29-year-old also spoke of his struggles during his first season in Italy and believes that he will improve once the new campaign gets underway.

“For me it was a difficult year because I was in a new team in a new role,” he added.

“I expect things will get better in the next season.”