Juventus 3-0 Sampdoria: Goals and Highlights | Delightful debuts

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to the best possible start thanks to a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday evening, and an inspired performance from Dejan Kulusevski.

Juventus took an early lead thanks to another debutant Kulusevski, who scored with his first shot on goal, after pouncing on a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo was tackled.

The Swede was involved in Juventus’ second as it was his corner which was contested by both Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci, only for the former to poke the loose ball at Emil Audero before the latter blasted home the rebound.