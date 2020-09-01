Juventus agree personal terms with Barcelona striker

Juventus have set their sights on Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, with reports out of Italy suggesting the two sides have already agreed on a contract.

The Uruguayan looks set to be part of a massive overhaul at the Catalan club that could see the likes of Lionel Messi, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umititi all leave this summer.

Sky Sport Italia reports Juventus have made their interest in Suarez known, so much so that they’ve already agreed personal terms with the Uruguayan.

The decision to push for the 33-year-old comes as a move for Edin Dzeko looks to have stalled given Roma are having problems wrapping up a deal for the Bosnian’s replacement, Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.

However the move hasn’t been abandoned altogether given Juventus are only willing to sign Suarez on a free transfer, meaning they are waiting for him to leave Barcelona after terminating his contract.

Suarez netted 21 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season.