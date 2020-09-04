Juventus expected to report loss of revenue of €69.3 million

Juventus are set to report a loss of €69.3 million for the financial year of 2019/20.

The Bianconeri are owned by the Agnelli family’s holding group Exor, who are expected to post this figure on the club accounts in the middle of September.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the figure of €69.3m is not official yet but the board of directors at Juventus will have a meeting on September 18 to report on what the official financial losses will be.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Bianconeri suffered a loss in revenue of €50m for the first half of the financial year from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, and €19m for the second semester from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The lockdown due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as fees from the summer 2019 transfer window have been cited as the reasons for these figures.

At the end of the 2018/19 financial year, Juventus had reported a deficit of €40m.