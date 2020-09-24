Juventus in for Chiesa but Fiorentina want €60 million

Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa is back on Juventus’ radar, but the Viola have made it clear they want €60 million for the Italian.

The 22-year-old has regularly been linked with a move away from Stadio Artemio Franchi, however so far no club has been able to meet the financial demands of owner Rocco Commisso.

Sport Italia reports Juventus will once again look to land Chiesa after Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici met with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, on Thursday.

The Juve man was told Fiorentina will only consider bids in the region of €60m.

The Bianconeri will look to reach that number by selling unwanted players currently in their squad, with Douglas Costa earmarked for a departure.

It’s also believed that Sami Khedira’s time in Turin will come to an end in the near future with reports stating a mutual termination of his deal could come as soon as next week.