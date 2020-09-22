Juventus make Morata signing official

Juventus have welcomed Alvaro Morata back to the fold on loan from Atletico Madrid for an initial €10 million with an option to buy for €45m.
The Spaniard underwent his medical in Turin earlier on Tuesday after landing in Italy on Monday.
UFFICIALE | @AlvaroMorata è tornato a casa! #MoreMorata #LiveAhead
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 22, 2020
“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition, until the end of 2020/2021 sportive season, of the registration rights of the player Álvaro Morata has been finalized for a consideration of € 10 million, to be paid during current financial year,” read a statement on the club’s official website.
“The agreement further entails:
• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2020/2021 season for a consideration of € 45 million to be paid in three financial year;
• The right for Juventus to extend the temporary acquisition of the player’s registrations until the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 10 million;
• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 35 million to be paid in three financial year.”