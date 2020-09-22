Juventus make Morata signing official

Adriano Boin Date: 22nd September 2020 at 11:14pm
Juventus have welcomed Alvaro Morata back to the fold on loan from Atletico Madrid for an initial €10 million with an option to buy for €45m.

The Spaniard underwent his medical in Turin earlier on Tuesday after landing in Italy on Monday.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition, until the end of 2020/2021 sportive season, of the registration rights of the player Álvaro Morata has been finalized for a consideration of € 10 million, to be paid during current financial year,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The agreement further entails:

• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2020/2021 season for a consideration of € 45 million to be paid in three financial year;

• The right for Juventus to extend the temporary acquisition of the player’s registrations until the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 10 million;

• The right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 35 million to be paid in three financial year.”

 

