Juventus make Morata signing official

Juventus have welcomed Alvaro Morata back to the fold on loan from Atletico Madrid for an initial €10 million with an option to buy for €45m.

The Spaniard underwent his medical in Turin earlier on Tuesday after landing in Italy on Monday.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition, until the end of 2020/2021 sportive season, of the registration rights of the player Álvaro Morata has been finalized for a consideration of € 10 million, to be paid during current financial year,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The agreement further entails: