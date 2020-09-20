Juventus player ratings: Kulusevski classy on debut

Juventus won 3-0 against Sampdoria in the opening round of the 2020/21 Serie A season, and Dejan Kulusevski impressed on a night in which the Bianconeri had their share of debutants, also scoring the first goal.

It took the Swedish international just 13 minutes to score on his competitive debut for La Vecchia Signora, scoring with a daisycutter after Blucerchiati defender Tommaso Augello had blocked a Cristiano Ronaldo effort. In general, the 20-year-old was lively in attack and not afraid to take on his opponents.

Kulusevski’s performance was crucial in Andrea Pirlo celebrating a victory in his first league game as Juventus coach.