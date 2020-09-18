Juventus propose Chiesa deal to Fiorentina

Juventus are reportedly planning to acquire Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina and they could send left-back Luca Pellegrini in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Italy under-21 international spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Cagliari but he could be on the move again as part of the transfer to bring the Italy winger to the Serie A giants.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici is proposing a loan deal worth €10 million as well as full ownership of Pellegrini to bring Chiesa to Turin.

There are issues in regards to how much the Bianconeri will have to pay the Gigliati if they are to buy him outright, with the Torinese club offering €20m whereas the Florentines want €40m.

A key part of this deal being completed is the potential sale of Juve winger Douglas Costa, who has been linked with English giants Manchester United. If the Brazilian leaves, the Bianconeri will pursue the Fiorentina forward.

Chiesa scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 34 Serie A matches for the Gigliati in 2019/20.