Juventus v Sampdoria: Official line-ups

Juventus welcome Sampdoria to the Allianz Stadium for their opening match of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

December 2014 was the last time the two sides played out a draw in Serie A, and Juve have won each of their last five home games against Samp.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in the opening game in either of his previous two Serie A seasons.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Frabotta, Cuadrado, Rabiot, McKennie, Ramsey; Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Colley, Augello; Depaoli, Ekdal, Thorsby, Jankto; Leris; Bonazzoli.