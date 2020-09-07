Kolarov has Inter medical ahead of transfer

Aleksandar Kolarov is one step closer to completing his move to Inter after undergoing a medical on Monday.

The Serbian was on international duty in recent days but landed at Milan Linate Airport as his move from Roma draws near.

Kolarov took part in the first phase of his medical on Monday, with the final stages set to be completed on Tuesday.

At that time he is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract that has an option for a second season.

The deal will pay Kolarov €3 million a season plus bonuses, while Inter are expected to pay Roma a transfer fee in the region of €1.5m.