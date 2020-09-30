Lazio v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Lazio host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday evening in the hope of extending their winless streak against La Dea to seven Serie A matches for the first time since 1992

Atalanta have scored in each of their last four Serie A matches against Lazio on the road, and under Simone Inzaghi, the Biancocelesti have never won the first home match of the season in the top flight.

Atalanta haven’t won back to back games in Serie A in their last eight matches, yet, since the start of last season La Dea haven’t lost in 19 of their 20 Serie A matches on the road.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Albero, Marusic; Correa, Immobile

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Gomez; Zapata