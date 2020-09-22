Leeds pursue Atalanta midfielder after De Paul talks stall

Premier League club Leeds United have turned their attention towards Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, as hopes of securing Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul fade.

The Whites have been active in the market, having secured Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno and German centre-back Robin Koch, and have been actively pursuing De Paul for more than two weeks.

However, with Udinese standing firm in their determination to hold out for €35 million for the Argentine, Leeds have now turned to Malinovskyi, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has identified the Ukraine international as a key target and Leeds are readying an approach worth €22m for Malinovskyi.

Yet, with Josip Ilicic not ready to return to action following compassionate leave and new arrival Aleksei Miranchuk still nursing a thigh injury, Atalanta are set to hold firm and rebuff any interest in Malinovskyi.

The 27-year-old arrived at Atalanta from Genk in 2019 and went on to score nine goals in 44 appearances in his maiden season, as La Dea finished third in Serie A.