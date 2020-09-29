Lyon reach agreement with AC Milan for Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta’s time at AC Milan looks set to come to an end with reports out of Italy reporting they’ve reached an agreement with Lyon over a transfer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away since the end of last season, with coach Stefano Pioli keeping him out of the side recently as talks over a potential exit loomed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that exit is all but certain as Milan and Lyon have reached an agreement over a permanent transfer.

It’s believed the Rossoneri will receive €20 million plus a percentage of any future sale.

Paqueta has already said goodbye to his Milan teammates, thus bringing an end to what has been a disappointing spell since joining from Flamengo for €38.4m in January 2019.

The Brazilian will reportedly land in France in the coming hours to finalize the deal.

Paqueta registered just one goal in 44 appearances in all competitions for Milan.