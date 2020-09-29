Lyon reach agreement with AC Milan for Paqueta

Adriano Boin Date: 29th September 2020 at 9:56pm
Lucas Paqueta’s time at AC Milan looks set to come to an end with reports out of Italy reporting they’ve reached an agreement with Lyon over a transfer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away since the end of last season, with coach Stefano Pioli keeping him out of the side recently as talks over a potential exit loomed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that exit is all but certain as Milan and Lyon have reached an agreement over a permanent transfer.

It’s believed the Rossoneri will receive €20 million plus a percentage of any future sale.

Paqueta has already said goodbye to his Milan teammates, thus bringing an end to what has been a disappointing spell since joining from Flamengo for €38.4m in January 2019.

The Brazilian will reportedly land in France in the coming hours to finalize the deal.

Paqueta registered just one goal in 44 appearances in all competitions for Milan.

 

