Mancini: Italy played well but lacked sharpness

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was pleased with his side’s performance during their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, though he admits they were lacking a bit of sharpness.

Stefano Sensi equalized for the Azzurri after Edin Dzeko had put the away side ahead, a result that brings an end to their run of 11 consecutive victories.

Despite the disappointing scoreline, Mancini was upbeat about the football Italy put on display.

“It’s a shame, we tried until the end to score,” he told RAI Sport. “There was a bit of fatigue but the lads did well.

“We lacked some sharpness. It was very similar to the game we played in Turin, with Bosnia sitting back and waiting for us and go on the counter, so a little more sharpness would’ve made the difference.”

The 1-1 draw brought an end to Italy’s winning run, but it didn’t seem to bother Mancini too much.

“The winning run had to come to an end sooner or later,” he added. “We’re glad it was with a draw and not a defeat.

“We’ll keep this structure going forward, but there will be a few player changes as they can’t play every three days.”