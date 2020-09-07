Mancini: Italy were extraordinary against Netherlands

Italy coach Roberto Mancini praised his players for their extraordinary performance against the Netherlands on Monday, though he admits they should have killed the game off earlier.

Nicolo Barella’s goal in the first half was all the Azzurri needed to move into first place in the Nations League A Group 1 table.

Mancini was pleased with how his side performed as they looked in control for much of the contest.

“The Dutch created a few chances with [Virgil] van Dijk in attack via the long ball since we were tired in the 87th minute, but we should have killed the match off earlier,” he told RAI Sport.

“I’m pleased with the mentality and performance in Amsterdam. The lads were extraordinary tonight.

“Locatelli? We called him up because we think he’s a great player that can still improve. He has everything: physicality, quality and vision.”

The lone negative on the night was Nicolo Zaniolo’s injury, as the Roma man was forced off in the first half with what looked like a potential knee injury.

“I hope it’s nothing serious, we’ll see tomorrow.”