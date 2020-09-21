Morata close to Juventus return

Alvaro Morata could be on his way to Juventus from Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

The forward has asked to leave the club and a loan move appears the most likely solution, with Juventus interested in bringing him back to Turin.

New Juve boss Andrea Pirlo has requested that the Italian champions sign their former forward, having played alongside the Spaniard at the Allianz Stadium in the past.

Although no deal has been reached, the player wants to take his next steps in Italy and Atletico themselves are open to letting him leave in order to make space for a new striker to arrive.

The club’s complications in getting Diego Costa to leave have seen them grow open to the idea of Morata making his way out of the capital.