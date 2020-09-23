Morata: I’m happy to be back at Juventus

New Juventus signing Alvaro Morata says he is happy to be back at the club after completing his loan move from Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Morata previously spent two seasons with The Old Lady but made a somewhat muted impression on Serie A, managing to score 15 goals in 63 league appearances for the club.

“It’s a great feeling for me to come back here, I’ve always been tied to this club and I’m very happy,” Morata said in an interview with Juventus TV.

“I’m looking forward to training with my teammates. It was great the first time and I’m convinced I’m a better player, and I think it will be another beautiful journey.”

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons in La Liga with Atletico but made no secret of the fact that he couldn’t turn down a move back to the Bianconeri.

“For me to say no would have been difficult, everyone knows,” he added.

“I am always ready for Juventus because it is more than a great club and a great team. It is a family and I think that when you stay in a place that you feel like home, you always want to return.”