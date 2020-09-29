Nainggolan set for Inter exit as Cagliari return almost complete

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan’s time with the Nerazzurri looks to be over with reports out of Italy suggesting Cagliari are set to wrap up a deal.

The Belgian spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the Sardiniain side before returning to the Milan giants ahead of the new season.

Cagliari have never hidden their desire to bring Nainggolan back to the Sardegna Arena, however up to now Inter have made it clear they will only consider a permanent transfer.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Rossoblu are finally willing to meet the Nerazzurri’s demands as a €12 million transfer looks set to be completed.

Along with cash, Inter will get youngsters Riccardo Ladinetti and one of Roberto Biancu, Federico Marigosu and Luca Galliano.

Nainggolan still has two years remaining on his contract with Inter, but he is expected to sign a new three-year contract once his move to Cagliari is completed.