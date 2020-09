Napoli forwards Hirving Lozano and Dries Mertens starred in a dazzling display as the Partenopei recorded a comprehensive 6-0 victory against Genoa.

Lozano scored twice while Piotr Zielinski, Mertens, ELif Elmas and Matteo Politano also found the back of the net for the Partenopei.

The match was originally scheduled for 15:00 local time but was moved three hours later after Grifone players Mattia Perin and Lasse Schone tested positive for COVID-19.