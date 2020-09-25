Napoli defender wanted by Spartak Moscow

Elseid Hysaj is wanted by Russian giants Spartak Moscow but there is some uncertainty on whether he will leave Napoli or sign a contract renewal.

The 26-year-old Albanian international joined the Partenopei from Empoli in 2015 and his contract expires in June 2021 but his agent Mario Giuffredi has revealed that he is still in discussions with the southern Italian club regarding the future of the right-back.

“We are talking about the contract,” Giuffredi told Radio Marte.

“In the last few days we have received a request from Spartak Moscow that we are evaluating.

“We have to see from the points of view because in a few months he can leave on a free transfer.

“I would like to see how many other players that are 26 years old who have as many appearances at an important club like Napoli like Hysaj.

“It would be a shame for someone like him to leave on a free transfer.”