Napoli striker in line for potential return to Juventus

Fernando Llorente could return to Juventus as the Bianconeri still try to bolster their squad depth for new coach Andrea Pirlo and Partenopei tactician Gennaro Gattuso is not likely to include him in his plans for the future.

The 35-year-old has not been included in the Partenopei squad for the first two matches of the 2020/21 Serie A season with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Andrea Petagna being the preferred centre-forwards.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Llorente has rejected an offer from league newcomers Spezia and it is likely that he will have his contract terminated by Napoli and sign for fellow Campanian side Benevento.

If he is not able to leave for free, there is the possibility of him staying with the Partenopei and hoping that Gattuso reinstates him in the squad.

Pirlo and the Juventus board have apparently had some discussions about bringing Llorente back to La Vecchia Signora, reuniting him with another teammate from his playing days in the 2010s.