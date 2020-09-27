Napoli v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will host Genoa in their first game at the Stadio San Paolo for the 2020/21 Serie A season.

Both teams come into this game on the back of victories; the Partenopei won 2-0 away to Parma while the Grifone convincingly defeated promoted side Crotone 4-1 at home.

This fixture ended in a goalless draw when Carlo Ancelotti was still in charge but Napoli did defeat Genoa 2-1 away under current coach Gennaro Gattuso when both clubs last faced each other.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Insigne; Osimhen.

Genoa: Marchetti; Goldaniga, Masiello, Biraschi; Zappacosta, Lerager, Badelj, Zajc, Pellegrini; Destro, Pjaca