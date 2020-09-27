Napoli v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Two sides who tasted victory on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 campaign meet at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday (15:00) when Napoli welcome Genoa to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme; Lozano, Mertens, L. Insigne; Osimhen.

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Biraschi, Zapata, Masiello; Ghiglione, Lerager, Badelj, Zajc, Zappacosta; Pandev, Destro.

Unavailable: Cassata, Sturaro, Parigini.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have lost just one of their last 21 Serie A matches against Genoa (2-3 in January 2012) and are unbeaten in their last 16 (W11 D5).

– Napoli are unbeaten in their last 11 home Serie A games against Genoa (W7 D4), with their last defeat against them at the San Paolo coming back in February 2009.

– Napoli are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches (W6 D1), having lost five of their previous six on home soil (W1).

– Napoli have scored at least two goals in each of their last nine home league matches – only in 2015 and in 1988 (both runs of 10) have they registered a longer such streak in Serie A at the San Paolo.

– Gennaro Gattuso could become the first Napoli coach to win each of his first two matches against Genoa in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95).

– Genoa could win their opening two matches in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 2016/17 (under Ivan Juric).

– The last time Genoa won three Serie A games in a row was back in February 2018 – currently on a streak of two consecutive wins.

– Among current Serie A player, only Fabio Quagliarella (36) has scored against more different sides than Goran Pandev (33) in the Italian top flight.

– Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne could score in three consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since September 2018.

– Davide Zappacosta has scored with four different teams in the top five European leagues (Atalanta, Torino, Chelsea and current side Genoa): the joint-most among defenders since the start of the 2014/15 season.