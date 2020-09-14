Newcastle United and Leicester City eye move for Roma winger

Roma winger Cengiz Under continues to attract attention during the transfer window with the likes of Newcastle United and Leicester City pondering moves for the Turkish international.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli in recent weeks, but so far the two sides have been unable to agree on a transfer fee.

As a result Under remains with Roma for the time being, but Inside Futbol reports that could change in the coming weeks as both Leicester and Newcastle are now in the mix.

The Foxes are reportedly willing to spend €25 million to land Under, though that may not be enough given Roma told Napoli they want €30m for the winger.

As for Newcastle, it’s believed the Magpies let it be known they want to sign the Turk on an initial loan – something the Giallrossi aren’t willing to entertain.

Last season Under managed just three goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for Roma.