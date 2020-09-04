Official Line-Ups: Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Roberto Mancini and his Italy side will look to get their Nations League campaign off on the right foot when they welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on Friday night.

The Azzurri haven’t played a match since defeating Armenia 9-1 last November, but they will look to add to their record run of 11 straight victories.

Mancini has opted to field an attacking trio of Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne, while Stefano Sensi is picked over Jorginho in midfield.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Acerbi, Biraghi; Pellegrini, Sensi, Barella; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-3-3): Sehic; Cipetic, Sunjic, Sanicanin, Kolasinac; Cimirot, Hadziahmetovic, Gojak; Visca, Dzeko, Hodzic