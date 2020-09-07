Official Line-Ups: Netherlands v Italy

Roberto Mancini has opted to rotated much of his Italy squad for their match against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Monday.

The Azzurri were held to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Nations League opener on Friday, making their trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena that much more important.

Several new faces have been included in the starting line-up, with the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Ciro Immobile, Jorginho and Danilo D’Ambrosio all brought in.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli will make his senior debut in midfield, while Giorgio Chiellini starts after being accidentally being left out of Friday’s match.

Netherlands (4-3-3): Cillessen; Hateboer, Van Dijk, Veltman, Ake; De Roon, F De Jong, Wijnaldum; Van De Beek, Depay, Promes

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Zaniolo, Immobile, Insigne