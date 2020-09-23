Ospina: Napoli’s objective is to return to the Champions League

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has spoken of the club’s desire to compete for the Serie A title but believes their main goal is to ensure qualification for the Champions League.

The Partenopei will not feature in any European competition this season after finishing seventh in the 2019/20 Serie A table, which is their worst league campaign in a decade.

“Winning the first game is important, it gives you confidence, but we know that there is still a long way to go,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “A lot of work has been done and we have the right men to compete in a great championship.

“Having people like [Kostas] Manolas and [Kalidou] Koulibaly is important, we work to avoid conceding goals also because in attack we have players who can win matches.”

“The first objective is to return to the Champions League, but we also want to fight for the championship.”

The Colombia international also spoke of his relationship with fellow Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who has recently been linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo.

“There is a great relationship with Meret, I help him to improve,” he added.

“We have a great relationship and this is fundamental. I am always ready to help him when he needs it. He is a great talent.”